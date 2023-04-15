Have you been riding your motorcycle for 10 years, 20 or even 30 years — and think you know it all? Do you want to challenge yourself?
Take a one-day course and let’s see what you’ve got. The “Advanced” and “Expert” courses will take you to another level skill- wise.
These courses are sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety in coordination with local colleges. The instructors are expert riders and will share their skills to make you a better rider. The classes are limited to 10 students, with two instructors, and 90 percent of the day on your machine. You will finish exhilarated and exhausted! Really, what is better than spending a day on the bike, and then learning a few things along the way? In essence, you learn to be better connected to your cycle.
These courses are taught in the Twin Cities Metro area along with St. Cloud. Bikers from all over the state have ridden to these courses for the one-day excursions.
If you’re relatively new to riding motorcycles or have been out of the saddle for a time, an “Intermediate” course is probably better suited to freshen your skills.
And if you want to learn to ride, the “Basic Rider” course is a great way to learn and become a licensed rider. These courses are offered throughout the state of Minnesota through local community/technical colleges.
