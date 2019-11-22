Cheryl Nelsen of Iowa was the lucky winner of the 2019 Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League Of America’s (Ikes’s) quilt raffle. All proceeds from the raffle — this year well over $1,500 — go to support scholarships for children from families who could not otherwise afford it to attend summer camp at Deep Portage. As has been the case for the last several years, the hand-pieced quilt was donated to the Ikes for this year’s raffle by Kim Cooke and The Quilters Basket Group. Nelson is a middle school teacher. She says she will use the quilt, not only to help keep warm this winter, but in some of her lesson plans for her students. The theme for this year’s quilt was Athabaskan spirit animals. Photo submitted
