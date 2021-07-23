Director Teri Gapinski is holding the flag with student riders on the horses and volunteers holding them.
Photo by Tony Sauer

The Walker Sons of the American Legion recently donated and installed a flag pole at Jack Pine Stables. Director Teri Gapinski is holding the flag with student riders on the horses and volunteers holding them. Jack Pine Stables, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was established as a therapeutic horse program for people with special needs. For more information visit jackpinestables.org or Jack Pine Stables on facebook.

