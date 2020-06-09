CASS LAKE — The Chippewa National Forest has announced phase one of the Rice River Bridge Rehabilitation project starting Monday and the temporary closing of Jack the Horse Lake Road.
Jack the Horse Lake Road (Forest Road 2182), located northeast of Marcell, will be temporarily closed through about June 26 from the intersection of FR 2181 to the intersection of FR 2180.
The intent of the project is to improve the vertical alignment and drainage of the site. The project will include repaving the bridge and approaches and replacement of the deck railings.
The Rice River Bridge Rehabilitation project is being conducted in two phases. Upon completion of phase 1 the site will reopen to traffic for a few weeks and then close again briefly for phase 2. The public will be kept notified.
