CASS LAKE — The Chippewa National Forest has announced phase two of the Rice River Bridge Rehabilitation project started Monday with the temporary closure of Jack the Horse Lake Road (FR 2182).

Jack the Horse Lake road, located northeast of Marcell, will be temporarily closed through Nov. 27 from the intersetion of FR 2181 to the intersection of FR 2180. This phase of the project will involve re-decking and installing new guardrails on the Rice River Bridge.

For additional information on the project, leave a voice mail at (218) 335-8682.

