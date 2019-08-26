Jason Ehlenseldt was presented with a “big check” for $1,195
Photo Submitted

The Backus Cornfest Committee announced the winner of the 50/50 raffle drawing. Jason Ehlenseldt was presented with a “big check” for $1,195 from the Cornfest Committee members. Tickets were sold for $1 each.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments