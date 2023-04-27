Java Loon, located on the corner of Fifth Street and Cleveland Boulevard in Walker, is a new member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. In the spring of 2022, Kate Tande and her husband, Ben, purchased the property that held Java Loon Coffee and the Chase on the Lake gift shop. The Tandes both grew up in the area and have three sons at WHA School. Kate has an undergrad degree in elementary education and worked in middle school and first-grade for a few years. Her role has consisted of almost a decade at the family business and as a stay-at-home mom. Ben and Kate recently sold the dock and lift service they started in 2004 and have other entrepreneurial projects, including a property on Lake May that run as an AirBnB. Kate is currently working on getting a master’s degree in mental health counseling, a calling she has wanted to pursue for awhile. Java Loon was “reestablished” in July 2022 as a Proudly Serving Caribou Coffee. “It has been a fun but exhausting challenge! I have barista experience from my college years and love coffee,” said Kate, who is shown holding hwer First Business Dollar. A small gift and loon souvenir section was also added, focusing on local and fair-trade-made items when possible. The other areas of the building got a refresh over the winter with a couple of tenants added — Enjoy Candy Store and Pedago Electric Bike rental. Java Loon, Enjoy and Pedago will open in May and run seasonally. For current updates and hours, go to Facebook and Instagram @javalooncoffee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.