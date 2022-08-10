It’s been an exciting few months for Kate and Ben Tande and sons Joe, Luke and Isaac.
In April, Ben and Kate purchased the property formerly known as Java Loon Coffee Shop in Walker, which had been closed for almost three years.
And despite a few challenges, they managed to re-open Java Loon Coffee and Gifts by July 1, in time for the busiest part of summer.
“We felt we were not quite ready, but we decided to give it a go,” Kate recalls. But so far, “It’s going great. I have enough help, reliable employees and very steady business.”
Java Loon Coffee and Gifts is located on Fifth Street a few steps off the Paul Bunyan Bike Trail, next to Chase on the Lake Hotel and up the hill from City Dock.
Previously owned by Chase on the Lake, Java Loon was open from 2010 until it closed the summer of 2019. In addition to coffee, the original Java Loon had bike rentals and served as the hotel’s gift store.
When presented with the opportunity this spring, the Tandes decided the property would be a good real estate investment and eventually decided re-opening the Java Loon could be a fun challenge for the whole family.
For the next two plus months, the Tandes were busy painting, freshening up the coffee shop’s log cabin decor, replacing commercial kitchen equipment and redesigning the Java Loon logo. The north part of the building is still under development and should open next spring.
Java Loon is now part of Caribou Coffee’s “proudly serving” program, with a limited menu of Caribou coffees and other beverages such as teas and smoothies. It also offers muffins, doughnuts, fruit and oatmeal.
Coincidentally, Kate also worked for Caribou Coffee when she was in college.
Whenever possible, Kate tries to find US-made, locally-made and fair trade items for the gift shop. The shop offers lotions, candles, greeting cards, beginner art kits, stickers and, of course, loon-themed items.
“Coming soon, in approximately two weeks, will be a signature Walker mug, designed by a Minnesota artist,” she adds.
One happy surprise has been the Java Loon’s well-established customer base —despite being closed for awhile.
“We get a lot of customer traffic from the Chase, but Java Loon also had quite a following of people who live around Leech Lake, some that come by boat,” Kate relates. “It surprised me, and it’s good for us! Customer responses and feedback have been very positive. Adding another business always makes the community feel more alive!”
(The Tandes’ other businesses are Heartland Lakes Self Storage in Dorset, and The Hideaway, an AirBnB on Lake May. They previously owned Timber Creek Dock and Lift Service of Walker/Dorset for 18 years and have lived in Walker, also for 18 years.)
The Tandes haven’t quite decided whether to keep the shop open year-round or seasonally. Currently they are leaning toward closing after Thanksgiving, “but that’s not certain,” Kate adds.
Java Loon Coffee and Gifts, 202 Fifth Street, Walker, is open Tuesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phone is (218) 547-2026. They are on Instagram and Facebook @javalooncoffee
