ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz announced the appointment of Jeanine Brand as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District.
Brand will fill the vacancy that will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Paul T. Benshoof, and will be chambered in Bemidji in Beltrami County.
“Ms. Brand’s deep community involvement and wide-ranging legal experience reflect important Minnesota values of hard work and integrity, and will serve her well on the bench,” said Gov. Walz. “She has consistently demonstrated her commitment to fair and equal justice for all Minnesotans, and it’s an honor to appoint her to the Ninth Judicial District.”
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said she was particularly impressed by Brand’s work to prevent violence against Native women and her commitment to survivors. “We welcome her to the bench, and we are grateful to Judge Benshoof’s many years of service to Minnesota. We wish him well in retirement.”
Brand currently serves as an Assistant Cass County Attorney, where she primarily handles prosecution of sexual assault, domestic assault, child endangerment, protective order violation, and controlled substance cases. Previously, Ms. Brand served as Clearwater County Attorney, Assistant Clearwater County Attorney, Assistant Bemidji City Attorney, and Assistant Clay County Attorney. Ms. Brand is actively involved in collaborative committees to address justice in the legal system and develop protocols with partnering service program, tribal, and governmental agencies. Previously, Ms. Brand taught Business Law at Bemidji State University and Criminal Law & Procedure at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Ms. Brand’s community involvement includes serving as the First Vice-President of Girl Scouts of America, Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines Council, Chairperson of the Board of Directors for Support Within Reach, and President of the Clearwater Library Foundation.
Brand received her B.A. from the College of St. Benedict and her J.D. from Hamline School of Law.
