The “beehive” hairdo may evoke memories of the 1960s, but Jenny’s Beehive Hair Salon in Walker is totally in sync with 21st century styles, products and industry trends.
Owner/stylist Jenny Cyr, stylists Stacy Little and Jade Holley, and massage therapist Rachele Wales work as a team. Each brings her own specialties and skills to serve the needs of the whole family: men, women and kids, from baby’s first haircut to sassy senior citizens.
Jenny has been a hair stylist since 2008. She and her parents moved to Walker in 1999, where she attended WHA High School. Straight out of school, she enrolled at the now-closed Park Avenue School of Cosmetology in Park Rapids. After completing her training, she continued to work there as a stylist.
“Salon management really shaped how I felt about the importance of working as a team and how important education is,” Jenny reflected. “[Park Avenue] invested ... in my further education, and I have always been grateful.”
After two years of driving 40 minutes to work each day, Jenny was ready to be closer to home. (She and her husband and daughter live in Benedict.) So in May 2010 she started working at The Beehive in Walker, owned by Juli Freeman. Still, “I had zero intention of owning my own salon.”
Six years later, that had changed. Jenny bought the business from Juli, changed the name slightly to Jenny’s Beehive and opened her shop on the corner of Fourth and Front Street.
“It was important to me to show the new ownership by slightly changing the name, but [yet] pay respect to Juli and the business she created and grew as well, by keeping ‘Beehive’ in the name.”
Jenny’s Beehive offers most hair services, from perms to color and cuts, along with braiding and extensions. It is an Aveda products-only salon.
Owner/stylist Jenny enjoys working with fine hair types, particularly bob hair styles and precision cuts.
Stacy, a stylist and salon manager, excels in fine hair styles and relaxing services, such as facials.
Jade, also a stylist and salon manager, works wonders with curly hair types, wedding makeup services and braiding.
Rachele is the salon’s massage therapist.
“I often tell people that even if she wasn’t associated with Jenny’s Beehive, I would still seek Rachele out,” Jenny declares. “She has a real talent for massage therapy.”
As for the latest trends and styles in the industry, sometimes “everything old” really IS “new again.”
“We are seeing the classic shag hair-do coming around again, with a trend called ‘curtain bangs,’ that’s somewhat reminiscent of the 1970s,” Jenny reports. “We also are seeing a lot of products aimed at bringing out hair’s natural texture, and products to help go a touch longer between washes.”
After being closed for 2.5 months this spring due to COVID-19, the salon re-opened in June, contacted guests and re-booked appointments.
“They were very, very excited to get the phone call that we were open again!” Jenny recalls.
But with a long list of new rules and procedures, she admits it was overwhelming at first. “However our team regrouped, met and worked really hard to set standards and meet them every time.
“We have ‘adapted,’ which is the perfect word to describe it. COVID has made things an inconvenience, but not impossible. Most people are grateful for the precautions we take.”
She and her staff did take time for a “salon refresh.” New mirrors have been added, and several floating shelves now display lovely plants, many started as clippings donated by customers.
Jenny’s Beehive (547-2860) is located at 110 Fourth St. S., and is open by appointment: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10-7; Wednesdays and Fridays, 9-5; and Saturdays, 9-2.
