BEMIDJI — Shannon Jesme has joined the staff at Northwest Minnesota Foundation as the senior vice president for Finance and Administration.
The senior vice president for Finance and Administration is a new position for NMF. In this role, Jesme will oversee NMF’s financial activities, human resources, facilities, information technology, contract management, and investment funds.
“I have a strong sense of responsibility and also of community. I am excited to contribute my skills to the work of NMF, serving and strengthening our communities,” Jesme said. “I am truly blessed and honored to be part of the work of this organization.”
Most recently, since 2010, Jesme had served as the CFO/vice president of Administration of Northland Community and Technical College, and served as interim president for six months.
Jesme has a PhD in Higher Education Administration, an MBA, and a BA in Accounting. She is also a CPA with an active license.
“We are very excited to welcome Shannon into our leadership team here at the Foundation,” said Karen White, NMF President/CEO. “Her expertise in financial management and administration will support a culture of high operational excellence and strengthen our efforts in building better lives for all who live and work throughout Northwest Minnesota.”
Jesme and her husband James are long-time residents of Thief River Falls. They have three adult children: Kayleigh, Evelyn and Gunnar.
To learn more about NMF, its staff and its work, visit www.nwmf.org
