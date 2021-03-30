The Job Fair ’21 will be held virtually April 13 and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The event is designed for anyone interested in, part time, full time or seasonal employment. In 2018, 28 local businesses attended, interviewed and many hired new employees. The Job Fair is a convenient, one-stop hiring experience with many employers in the same location.
“We bring together job seekers and employers of the Walker and Leech Lake area. Job opportunities at the fair will include: sales, services, skilled and unskilled labor, health care, mechanical, bookkeeping, information technology, clerical, management, trainees and more,” said committee member Joe Sherman.
The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce, Walker Rotary Club and community volunteers are working to provide local businesses and potential employees with a positive experience. Job Fair ‘21 is made possible by contributions from First National Bank, Bank Forward, American National Bank, Walker Rotary, Thrivent Financial and NEI Bottling.
Job skills coaches will be available for those wanting assistance with a job application or resume. The coaches are ready to discuss current or past job skills, entry level positions, interests or concerns.
“Businesses will have representatives available at certain times throughout the day to give out information and answer any questions you may have. If their live chat is not available, potential employees will be able to leave messages or resumes in their booth,” said Roxie Parks, a representing with the Leech Lake Chamber. “The business will then contact them later. All of this is happening in a very relaxed setting where everyone can feel comfortable.”
Cindy Wannarka, executive director and president of the Leech Lake Chamber, said the Chamber is again proud to be hosting this opportunity for anyone in need of a job, upgrading a current job, or hiring a new person for their business.
For more information, contact the chamber at (218) 547-1313 or info@leech-lake.com
Businesses interested in participating, should contact the Chamber as soon as possible. There is only room for 30 businesses. Note: There is no need to be present in the booth entire day- chats times may be listed in the booth and messages may be left when the chat option is closed.
