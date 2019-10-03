ST. PAUL — Jobs for Minnesotans released the following statement addressing the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission’s decision regarding Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement Project:
“The swift decision by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to advance the process for the Line 3 Replacement Project is energizing and encouraging for the communities who have been waiting too long for these benefits to the economy and the environment. We urge the agencies to continue to move expeditiously through the timeline and final reviews and scoping for the Environmental Impact Statement of the Line 3 Project.
“This project is now the most thoroughly reviewed project in Minnesota history, and at each stage the agencies have agreed it deserves to move forward. We look forward to seeing this project, and the jobs and benefits it will bring to our communities, come to life for the betterment of our state.”
Jobs for Minnesotans, a coalition representing business, labor and communities, supports statewide opportunities for prosperity and middle-class jobs from sustainable natural resource development in Minnesota. The organization is committed to the principle that our state can preserve both job opportunities and the environment for future generations.
Jobs for Minnesotans was co-founded in 2012 by the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council representing 55,000 workers and the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce representing 2,300 companies and 500,000 employees. For more information, visit jobsforminnesotans.org, follow @JobsforMN on Twitter and find the coalition on Facebook.com/Jobs4MN
