ST. PAUL — Jobs for Minnesotans released the following statement regarding U.S. District Court recent decision to dismiss all lawsuits challenging the NorthMet copper-nickel mine project land exchange between the U.S. Forest Service and PolyMet.
“We applaud the Court’s ruling that these lawsuits lacked standing to challenge the land exchange for the PolyMet NorthMet project. It is unfortunate that litigation has become a delay tactic and expected step in the process for copper-nickel mine projects. Yesterday’s decision validates the strength of the process and of the NorthMet project and the value it will bring to our communities.
“This ruling brings PolyMet a step closer to bringing to life the promise of 360 direct, much-needed and family sustaining jobs for our region.”
