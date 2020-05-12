In balloting conducted by mail and electronically between April 25-May 4, DFL delegates endorsed Joe Abeyta of LaPrairie as their choice for Candidate for Minnesota House Seat 5B.
“Now, more than ever, it’s important we elect a Representative who reflects the values and morals of the working people of northern Minnesota.” said Senate District 5 DFL Chair Cyndy Martin of Grand Rapids.
Abeyta, a LaPrairie city councilor, also serves on the Executive Board of the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board. In both of these positions, Abeyta fights for the livelihood of working people in Northern Minnesota.
“As a father, husband, veteran, union heavy equipment operator, I live the same issues and have the same concerns as our district everyday. When I say I can relate, I truly mean it,” said Abeyta in a statement on his campaign website.
In addition to the official DFL endorsement by delegates of Minnesota 5B, Abeyta is also endorsed by IUOE Local 49, Teamsters Local 120, Teamsters Joint Council 32 and the DFL Veterans Caucus.
For more information on Joe or how to get more involved, we encourage folks to visit joeabeytaforstaterep.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.