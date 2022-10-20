Kitchigami Regional Library System is hosting “Secrets of Congdon Mansion” author Joe Kimball for a tour of north central Minnesota.
Kimball will be presenting at Bemidji, Blackduck, Walker, Brainerd, Pequot Lakes and Wadena libraries from Nov. 2-5.
A reporter for the Star-Tribune, Kimball has covered the infamous Congdon murders since the day the bodies were discovered in 1977. He is the author of the best-selling “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion,” a first-hand account of Minnesota’s most infamous murder case, where one of the state’s richest women was smothered to death in her 39-room Duluth mansion, and her night nurse was bludgeoned to death on the stairway. An adopted daughter was accused of planning the crime as a way to speed up her inheritance.
In addition to two murder trials, the shocking aftermath includes bigamy, arson and more murders. The mansion, known as Glensheen, has become a popular tour site on the shores of Lake Superior, but the guides won’t tell you much about the case. Even 40 years later, Minnesotans are fascinated by the story of the mansion, money and murders.
Kimball’s account was an inspiration for the popular play at the History Theatre, “Glensheen: The Musical.”
In his library speeches, Kimball talks about covering the story from start to finish as a reporter and gives inside details of the victims, investigators and perpetrators, to bring the tale to life.
This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008 which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.
