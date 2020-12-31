WALKER — Bank Forward announces the promotion of Jessica Johnson to mortgage system administrator.
Johnson works in the Walker Branch and joined Bank Forward in 2012. In her new role as mortgage system administrator, she will offer support and be a direct resource for the mortgage loan team.
Bank Forward operates under one charter in 13 communities in North Dakota and Minnesota. With 13 bank offices, 11 insurance agencies, and two tax offices, Bank Forward offers a complete line of personal and commercial financial, insurance, and tax services. Learn more at www.bankforward.com
