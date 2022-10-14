Jon Osowski
Photo submitted

Shingobee Township resident and active community member Jon Osowski has announced his candidacy for Cass County Soil and Water Supervisor, District 5.

An avid outdoorsman, homeowner and proven public servant, Osowski will strike the right balance between protecting our soil and water resources and supporting local residents in making property improvements.

