Shingobee Township resident and active community member Jon Osowski has announced his candidacy for Cass County Soil and Water Supervisor, District 5.
An avid outdoorsman, homeowner and proven public servant, Osowski will strike the right balance between protecting our soil and water resources and supporting local residents in making property improvements.
“The people of Cass County deserve proven leadership with strong community ties,” said Osowski. “As a recognized Minnesota Master Angler, former instructor at Al Lindner’s Camp Fish, fishing guide and avid hunter, I am passionate about protecting our waters from pollution and invasive species. And as a Cass County homeowner, I am committed to working with fellow residents in navigating the permitting process for property improvements.
“I’m not running to be a politician or a philosopher,” Osowski continued. “I’m stepping forward to serve because I’m an outdoorsman who loves our lakes and our land, a consensus-builder who leads by bringing people together, and a proud veteran who believes in servant leadership.”
Osowski emphasized his strong support for the cost-sharing programs operated by the Soil and Water Conservation District, which provide up to 75 percent financial support to landowners pursuing shoreline buffer and unused well-sealing projects. Additional cost-sharing programs support forest management on private property.
“As a property owner, I know the value of these programs and I am committed to making them as accessible as possible to Cass County residents seeking to protect natural resources on private property,” he said.
But Osowski emphasized that the Soil and Water Conservation District must be more visible and communicate more effectively with the people of Cass County.
“The District plays a very important role as the steward of key natural resources,” said Osowski, “but too often, residents only interact with the District through the permitting process. As a Soil and Water Supervisor, I will work to create more proactive communication with the public regarding District activities and cost-sharing programs, so that residents are aware of ongoing improvements and new opportunities. I will work to expand volunteering opportunities so that interested community members can directly participate in conservation efforts.”
As an experienced outdoorsman and angler, Osowski is deeply familiar with the geography, contours, and fish and wildlife resources of the Leech Lake River and Pine River watersheds, which the Cass County Soil and Water District plays a key role in managing through Comprehensive Watershed Management Plans.
Osowski is actively engaged in the community, earning the trust of parents, students, and educators as a basketball coach and substitute teacher for Walker-Akeley-Hackensack School District 113. A tournament fisherman and fishing guide, he owns and operates Cheemo Lures, a small business specializing in custom-made bass lures.
Born and raised in Minnesota, he worked on farms in southwestern Minnesota and is keenly familiar with agricultural management practices. He was introduced to this community as a young man when he was hired by Al and Ron Lindner as an instructor at the legendary Camp Fish, and later worked at the former Xen’s Sporting Goods in Bemidji. Residing in the area in the late 1980s, Osowski developed a strong knowledge of regional waterways and woodlands.
A proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, Osowski was deputized as an Alaska Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officer while stationed in Kodiak, Alaska, and has direct experience enforcing natural resource protection laws and marine safety on the Bering Sea. He has been trained in mitigating spills of oil and other hazardous materials, boom containment, port and harbor safety, and sewage runoff mitigation. While stationed in Milwaukee, where he conducted search-and-rescue operations on Lake Michigan, he participated in combating invasive species including zebra mussels in the 1990s, when they were first introduced to the area.
After his honorable discharge from the Coast Guard, he served as a police officer in Milwaukee. He held multiple assignments including uniform patrol, plain clothes, gang squad, undercover, vice squad, homicide and metro unit, and served as a Federal Task Force Officer. During his service, he was awarded three medals of valor.
District 5 includes Cass Lake, Shingobee Township, Walker and Wilkinson areas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.