For the past several years, Josh Duffee and his Big Band have played to standing room only indoor crowds at the Northwoods Arts Council’s annual two-day music festival.
This year, the world-renowned percussionist is mixing it up by bringing his four-piece jazz quartet to the city park pavilion on Birch Hake in Hackensack. This outdoor concert will feature songs from the 1920s through 1960s, with a few 80’s songs thrown in just for fun. It’s the Josh we know and appreciate, but with a twist!
The concert will be held July 10 from 5-7 pm. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments to enjoy the music and ambiance of an outdoor setting. There’s no cost to attend, but free-will donations will be gratefully accepted.
The Northwoods Arts Council (NAC) has been “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the area for 26 years and is pleased to sponsor Josh’s concert. The NAC thanks the Five Wings Arts Council, Sourcewell, Hackensack Lions Club, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation for their generous support in making the NAC’s Lakeside Concert Series possible.
For more information, visit the NAC’s Facebook page or www.northwoodsartscouncil.org
