Band leader and percussionist Josh Duffee’s return to Hackensack was not only delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been made more difficult by the financial hit that he, like many other professional musicians, took when performance opportunities dried up overnight.
“I am really going to miss performing with my Big Band for the Frank Sinatra event the Northwoods Arts Council was planning to host this summer,” Josh said last March.
“We always have a great time performing for the sold-out audience at the Hackensack Community Building.
“I am, however, very excited to perform with my jazz quartet for the Lakeside Summer Concert Series July 10. The musicians included in this group will be Michael Sommerness (Pequot Lakes High School Band Director) on saxophone, Adam Glenski on piano, Laurie Chamberlain on bass, and I’ll be on drums. “
The past 16 months have been challenging ones for Josh and his family, due to loss of employment during the pandemic.
Josh’s work, performing and teaching private music lesson, was completely negated when COVID shut down the music industry in March 2020.
So he tried to think of different ways to earn income by combining his music career with the Internet.
On March 22, 2020, he started the first Facebook Live event, presenting ideas for a music education series on topics where he was an expert: “Bix Beiderbecke,” “Louie Bellson, 1920s percussion and other topics. The events were scheduled once a week through April.
But one week after announcing the plan, another type of disaster struck. Late the night of March 27, a massive rainstorm hit the Davenport area, pounding the area for hours. Water poured into the Duffee family home through basement windows, into spaces where priceless drum sets were stored. Josh and his wife Crystal frantically rescued the drums, carrying them upstairs.
“Our living room was converted into a storage area,” he described.
Somewhere between midnight and 1 a.m., the rain stopped, and they were able to get some of the water out of the basement. After posting a few pictures on their personal Facebook page, everyone went to bed.
The next morning they woke up to messages and emails from friends, asking how they could help. Due to COVID restrictions, the Duffees decided to handle the clean-up themselves. Still, they were caught off-guard when they started receiving donations to go toward cleanup and repair costs.
“We felt overwhelmed by the generosity of family and friends.” Josh reflects.
Outside of a few outdoor events in the summer of 2020, Josh has had few opportunities for in-person performances . When the weather turned colder, he used the Internet as a platform to perform from October through March, for donations, with some Davenport area musicians through Facebook Live events.
Josh credits the support he received during those performances for helping his family get through the hardest part of the COVID lockdown.
“We were able to make enough through donations to help pay bills, keep food on the table and support our families,” he relates.
It’s no surprise that 2020 was a year with more cancellations than bookings for Josh Duffee and his Big Band. Most organizers and events pushed the band’s performances forward to 2021, hoping that life would be back to normal. However roughly half of those have now been pushed to 2022.
While admitting he and other musicians “took a financial hit,” some of Josh’s musician friends weren’t even that lucky. They had to give up their dream of performing since they had no way to support themselves or their families.
“The longer we’re without steady work, the harder it will get for us,” Josh declares, speaking for not only himself but his fellow musicians.
“We’re hoping that life will become more normal toward the end of summer or beginning of fall, once more people get the vaccine.”
Josh says the one bright spot has been his family — his “wonderful wife and son, cherishing each and every day we were in lockdown together.”
Be sure to welcome Josh and his Jazz Quartet back to Hack when they perform July 10, 5-7 p.m. for the Lakeside Concert Series at Hackensack City Park on Birch Lake.
For more information about the Lakeside Concert Series, including Josh Duffee and his Jazz Quartet, visit the Northwoods Arts Council’s website northwoodsartscouncil.org and their Facebook page.
