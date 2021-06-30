Walker’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July will be a day filled with food, fun and fireworks.
From 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Walker Bay Live will be at “The Pigpen” at Wilbur’s on Walker Bay in downtown Walker, bringing pre-parade fun, food and libations, live music by Crescent Moon, free “Freezies” and games.
The Fourth of July Parade is organized and sponsored by the Walker Lions. The kiddie parade begins at 1:30 p.m. with the float parade to follow at 2 p.m.
Dave Holk will be the Grand Marshal and will lead the parade in the Lions Trishaw, piloted by Lions President Gary Walworth.
(For those of you who have never seen one, the Trishaw is a light three-wheeled bike driven by a trained bicyclist who can transport seniors or disabled passengers anywhere a regular bike can go. To sign up for a ride, call 547-2050. )
But back to the parades! Kiddie parade participants will receive awards from Dairy Queen. For the main parade, pre-registration is not needed. Just contact either Terry Holly at (218) 252-8070 or Bruce Pederson at 547-2576 with information about your float or other entry. The parade is sponsored by the Walker American Legion and Walker Lions.
Fun in the Park begins at noon and runs until 10 p.m., highlighted by a “dunk tank” and other exciting activities, sponsored by Sons of the American Legion.
The fish fry and beer garden, with brats and hot dogs, runs from noon until 9 p.m. , presented by the Walker Rotary and Rotary Interact Club.
Live entertainment by Power Play runs from 4-11 p.m.
A perfect summer day concludes with a spectacular fireworks show at dark, viewable from city park or boats on Walker Bay. BTW, absolutely no individual fireworks will be allowed in the park.
All told — a great day in the USA.
