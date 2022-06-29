Take a break from yard work or entertaining guests and celebrate the nation’s “birthday” at Walker’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration

The day’s highlight will be the Fourth of July Parade, organized and sponsored by the Walker Lions and American Legion.  

The kiddie parade and 4th of July Parade start at 2 p.m. Enter a float or march along in a costume! Pre-registration is not needed for either parade. Just contact either Terry Holly at (218) 252-8070 or Bruce Pederson at 547-2576 with information about your float or other entry.

Kiddie parade participants will receive awards from Dairy Queen. Main Parade participants will receive certificate awards for Most Patriotic, Most Humorous, Best Tourism, Best Antique Tractor, and Best Classic Car. A special award will be given for Judges’ Choice. The parade is sponsored by the Walker American Legion and Walker Lions.

Fun in the Park runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring games for kids and adults, including two bounce houses, obstacle course and deluxe slide provided by The Party Store in Bemidji.

The Sons of the American Legion’s “dunk tank” gives you a chance to dunk someone you know — or a complete stranger! Root beer floats and glow sticks will be sold during Fun  in the Park.

The fish fry and beer garden, with brats and hot dogs, run from noon -to 8 p.m., sponsored by the Walker Rotary and Rotary Interact Club.

Live entertainment by Power Play runs from 4-11 p.m.

A perfect July 4th  comes to a close with a spectacular fireworks show at dark, viewable from city park or boats on Walker Bay. However absolutely no individual fireworks will be allowed in the park.

All told, it’ll be another great day in the USA.

