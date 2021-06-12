BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue has announced a cat adoption special for the entire month of June in honor of Adopt-a-Shelter cat month.
All cats 1 year old or greater are now available to adopt for just $50. Each cat is given an intake exam, spayed/neutered, current on vet recommended shots, and microchipped, including other preventative care treatments.
Those interested in adoption can view adoptable cats at our website, www.greatriverrescue.com. An appointment is required to visit with the cats and can be scheduled either through the website or by calling the rescue.
“We have a lot of amazing cats right now, and we really want to get them into homes.” Said Executive Director Brandon Mustful. “If you have been thinking about getting a new furry friend, now is the time.”
Great River Rescue, a non-profit organization, was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. Thousands of companion dogs and cats have been saved over the years. A no-kill shelter, it strives to provide high quality care for every animal until a suitable home can be found.
Located at 1612 Carr Lake Road, the shelter is open from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Executive Director Mustful can be reached by email at director@greatriverrescue.com or (218) 751-7910.
