Three Walker Just For Kix teams competed Feb. 23 at the Together We Dance Competition in Moorhead.

The seventh- through 12th-grade Junior Hip Hop took second with their routine “Shake,” the seventh- through 12th-grade Junior Jazz placed second with their routine “Control,” and the seventh- through 12th-grade Junior Kix also took second with their routine “I am here.”

