For years you have all been invited to the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) pancake breakfast held each August at the Walker Airport named in honor of Ken Bresley. But, how much do you actually know about the CAP?
Congressionally chartered by Congress Dec. 1, 1941, CAP was begun in the late 1930s. During World War II, members were recruited to serve many missions — searching for enemy vessels, including submarines off the coasts of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and the Gulf of Mexico, and report findings to the military. They also did border patrols and courier services.
During that time, CAP members flew more than 24 million miles and sighted more than 170 enemy vessels. Sixty-eight members lost their lives in the line of duty.
After WWII, CAP became the auxiliary arm of the United States Air Force. They were no longer involved in combat activities but became instrumental in search and rescue operations including hurricanes, tornadoes and searching for lost aircraft and persons.
Senior units are open to legal citizens and legal permanent residents over the age of 18. All are volunteers who must pass FBI background checks.
Not all members are pilots as there are many other areas in which members can participate. Many squadrons sponsor cadet programs for youths (male and female) ages 12 to 18 and serve as instructors and supervisors to them. Cadets learn emergency capabilities and are offered extensive flying opportunities. Many cadets earn pilot licenses. Between ages 18 and 21 they are eligible to transition to senior squadron membership.
CAP is headed by a national command based at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. There are eight regional units that oversee 52 wings (all 50 states and Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico). Each wing oversees local units called squadrons.
As of December, 2018, there were more than 64,000 members. To keep this organization viable, they are always looking to recruit new members. For more information, Google Civil Air Patrol on Wikipedia. Information will also be available at the Walker breakfast. We hope you will consider joining us.
