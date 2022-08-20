Faith in Action Director Theresa Eclov (left) and Legal Aid Legal Assistant Pam Manthei show off the Justice Bus on a recent visit to Cass County.
Photo submitted

Minnesota Legal Aid’s Justice Bus stopped by the Faith in Action Office in Hackensack Aug. 9, during its visits in Cass County.

The Justice Bus is a mobile law office bringing Legal Aid’s help to all of the communities it serves by improving access to legal services. Legal Aid provides free civil legal help to seniors and to low-income people.

