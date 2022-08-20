Minnesota Legal Aid’s Justice Bus stopped by the Faith in Action Office in Hackensack Aug. 9, during its visits in Cass County.
The Justice Bus is a mobile law office bringing Legal Aid’s help to all of the communities it serves by improving access to legal services. Legal Aid provides free civil legal help to seniors and to low-income people.
To meet the rising demand for civil legal aid all over Minnesota as a direct result of the public health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Legal Aid and Reach Justice Minnesota have deployed more than 250 Legal Kiosks statewide to expand access to free legal services for vulnerable populations.
“We encourage folks to use the Legal Kiosks and Justice Bus,” stated Pam Manthei, Legal Assistant. “They are very user friendly and provide a connection to MN Legal Aid resources.”
Legal Kiosks can be found at various nonprofit organizations in Cass County, including at the Faith in Action office in Hackensack.
A locally supported, nonprofit charitable organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Faith in Action has no income or age restrictions and no fees. Faith in Action Volunteers are glad to fill in the gaps in services lacking in our area.
For more information about the Legal Kiosk or about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net
