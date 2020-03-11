ST. PAUL — The University of Minnesota’s Center for Advanced Studies in Child Welfare will honor Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Anne K. McKeig with the 2020 Child Welfare Leadership Award in April.
Justice McKeig, a descendant of the White Earth Nation and Federal Dam native, is an associate justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court. She made history as the first American Indian named to a state supreme court. In addition to this incredible accomplishment, she has committed more than 25 years to serving Minnesota’s most vulnerable children and families in a number of capacities.
Justice McKeig began her career in child welfare as an Assistant Hennepin County Attorney in 1992 in the Child Protection Division, where she specialized in Indian Child Welfare cases. In 2008, she was appointed by Governor Tim Pawlenty to the Fourth Judicial District bench. As an Assistant County Attorney and a Hennepin County District Court judge, she played a pivotal role in developing both state and national protocols and programs for child protection and Indian Child Welfare.
She has also collaborated on practices to address child custody, domestic violence, sexual abuse, and equal access to justice. She is an adjunct professor at Mitchell Hamline Law School, where she helped develop a curriculum for Child Abuse and the Law, and at St. Thomas School of Law. She serves her community in several volunteer roles and is a proud mother to five children. Justice McKeig received her B.S. degree from St. Catherine University and her J.D. from the Hamline University School of Law.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.