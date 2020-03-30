Justice Paul Thissen has launched his campaign to remain on the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Justice Thissen was appointed in 2018 by Gov. Mark Dayton to fill a vacancy left by Judge David Stras. To remain on the Court following appointment, under Minnesota law, Minnesota Supreme Court Justices must be elected by the people of Minnesota.
Thissen has had an extensive career serving the state of Minnesota. Growing up in Bloomington, he attended the Academy of Holy Angels. From there, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Harvard and his law degree from the University of Chicago. After passing the Bar, he returned to Minnesota where he has worked as a lawyer in private practice and as a public defender. As a lawyer, he expanded pro-bono services for death penalty defendants, asylum seekers, disabled individuals and domestic violence victims. He also served in the Minnesota House of Representatives, culminating in him serving as the 59th Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives.
