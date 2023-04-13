Wildfire response in Minnesota commonly involves water-dropping aircraft like this helicopter to cool and slow an active wildfire. Keeping drones away from wildfires means one less distraction for firefighters.
Photo courtesy of Minnesota Incident Command System

GRAND RAPIDS — Warming temperatures and longer daylight hours indicate spring wildfire activity is soon to follow.

On average, more than 500 wildfires are recorded throughout Minnesota between April and May. Putting out a wildfire is dangerous work.

