Ken and Hope Johnson of rural Pine River received the Cass County 2020 Farm Family of the Year Award at the May 19 County Board meeting in Backus.
The annual award is presented by Cass County and the University of Minnesota Extension Service.
Ken and Hope both grew up on farms in the Leader/Poplar area. They refurbished an old farmstead where they raised purebred Suffolk sheep, commercial sheep, beef and guard dogs.
Ken even found the time to serve as commissioner on the Cass County Board from 1985 to 1995.
During the farm’s early years, the Johnsons grew corn, but the fields have now been converted to hay and grass pastures. Although the farm is now owned by two of the Johnsons’ children, Ken still keeps several sheep and maintains the couple’s gardens.
Ken and Hope warmly anticipate that the farming tradition will continue through the generations of their family, which includes their eight children, 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
