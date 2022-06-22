Kianna Johnson had the best round on the second day of the State Golf Class A Tournament last week at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s only female golfer the past two seasons shot an 80, but it was one stroke shy of winning the State title. She instead had to settle for second place behind Emily Brandt of Legacy Christian Academy, who held on to win by shooting an 84. Kianna, who last year took seventh at State, finished with a two-day total of 166, while Brandt had a 165.
Kianna, who stands 5-3 and weighs only 101 pounds, out-played her peers, many of them two or three years older. She was happy with how she played, considering she is only a freshman.
“I was nervous, but I just tried to keep [my nerves] in control,” she said. What helped was that she played against the same girls she had played the previous year at State.
“Overall, I was pretty happy with how I played. I was disappointed in the putter,” — laughingly adding she almost learned how to swim after she missed a putt. “I’m going to use this as a learning experience. I’m going to work to get better.”
Kianna came into the second day five strokes off the lead and in third place. She pared 11 holes, including seven straight beginning at 9. A tee shot into the trees on 16 and a bad punch-out shot led to a double bogey when she three-putted. She then bogeyed 17 and 18.
Coaches Carrie Johnson and Jeremy Medina both were pleased with how Kianna played, given that she is only a freshman.
When she finished her round she was sitting in second place, four shots behind Brandt who still had eight holes to play.
Brandt, who started the tournament with an 81, was 8-over par on the back nine that included two double bogeys and four bogeys, including bogeys on the 17 and 18. It was the par-saving 12-foot putt on 16 that won her the title.
Medina, who walked with Kianna both days, said she was really focused, something both Kianna and Coach Johnson credit Medina with. “You could tell she was having a good time out there. Jeremy was keeping her focused and she just looked so comfortable. She never looked like she was worried,” Coach Johnson said. “Her ball striking was fantastic.”
“I would go a step above pretty good. She was amazing for a freshman,” Medina said. “She played her best ball both days and came in second.”
Putting is one area Coach Johnson said they will be working on. Kianna had 37 putts both days, with the coach stating she would like to see that at 24.
“That’s a tough course to putt on. The greens are tough at Pebble Creek,” Medina noted. “Everybody was struggling on the greens.”
Kianna was also given a homemade good luck bracelet from Haylie Brock that she wore both days. She is the sister of Parker Brock, who also competed at State. “That meant a lot to me.”
“The best way to look at golf is just looking at it like life. You can’t look back at the mistakes you made because that’s just going to affect you [now] and in the future. You can’t let the small things bother you,” Kianna Johnson said.
Kianna made it to State by winning the Section 7A Golf title May 26 for the second year in a row — a milestone no other WHA girls’ golfer had done before. She overcame a five-shot deficit on day one to win by two strokes.
On the first day at State, she birdied 2 and 15, and had pars on four other holes. She also had three double-bogeys for an 85.
Legacy Christian Academy won the team title with a 354 and 362. Lac qui Parle Valley was second with a 354 and 369, and Park Christian third with a 368 and 373.
Boys’ Tournament
Parker Brock also had some success at State, recording his first hole in one when he aced the 164-yard par three fourth hole that led to a 69 on his practice round.
Unfortunately he did not carry that success over to the next two days as he shot an 84 and 80 for a two-day 164 that was good enough for 20th place.
“I did not play how I wanted to. My putter was ice cold. It wasn’t my two days,” he said.
“I know it was way below his expectations, but he’s also a freshman,” Medina added.
Parker got off to a rough start on the first round when he had a nine on the par-five fifth.
“To come back after that, and to hold it together over that whole back nine really helped,” Johnson said. “But the next day, his short game just wasn’t there.”
Despite missing five or six putts under 5 feet, Parker did play better on day two, going from 24th to 20th place.
After an 84 on day one that included nine-over-par on the front nine, Brock shot an 80. He parred 11 holes on day two and only had one double bogey.
All those missed putts could have put him in the Top 10.
“That gets a little hard on your psyche,” Johnson added. “You kind of stop believing.”
Cole Witherow of New Life Academy in Woodbury won the State Title by one stroke by shooting a 73 on both days.
Finishing second was Rylin Petry of Fertile-Beltrami with a 75 and 72, while Noah Scullard-Bender of Duluth-Marshall was third with a 73 and 75.
Dominic Fairbanks of Cass Lake-Bena and Lealan Norby of Nevis finished 25th and 31st, respectively. Fairbanks shot an 83 and 82, while Norby carded an 84 and 83.
Fertile-Beltrami won the team title by carding a 323 and 309. In second place was Duluth-Marshall with a 333 and 329. Finishing third was Belgrade-Brooten-Erlrosa with a 339 and 341.
Johnson said the team — that consists of freshmen and younger — has made some goals for next year. “We got a good team coming up and we’ve got a lot of competition planned for the summer. They all know what they need to do to improve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.