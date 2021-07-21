Akeley United Methodist Church is hosting a Kids 5 Day Club starting Aug. 2 from 10 to to 11:30 a.m.

The 5 Day Kids Club will run each day through Aug. 6.  There will be great stories from the Bible, games, food and lots of fun!

The 5 Day Kids Club is for all children ages 5 to 12.  There is no cost for this great opportunity.

Akeley United Methodist Church is located two blocks south of the Highway 34 and 64 intersection. Call (218) 652-2572 or (218) 252-6251 if you have any questions or to indicate your interest in joining in.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments