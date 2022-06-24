Kitchigami Bookmobile July-December 2022 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jun 24, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kitchigami BookmobileJuly-December, 2022WEEK ONETUESDAYS (1st, 3rd) - July 5, 19; Aug. 2, 16; Sep. 6, 20; Oct. 4, 18; Nov. 1, 15; Dec. 6, 20Menahga 9:30-11:30 Near Bakery on Murray StreetSebeka 12:30-1:30 Senior Citizens’ BuildingNimrod 2-3 Senior Citizen’s CenterTHURSDAYS (1st, 3rd) - July 7, 21; Aug. 4, 18; Sep. 1, 15; Oct. 6, 20; Nov. 3, 17; Dec. 1, 15Nevis 10:15-11:15 Near Muskie ParkBecida 1-2 Becida Bar and GrillLaporte 2:45-3:15 Main StreetWEEK TWOTUESDAYS (2nd, 4th) - July 12, 26; Aug. 9, 23; Sep. 13, 27; Oct. 11, 25; Nov. 8, 22; Dec. 13, 27Remer 9-11:30 City Library BuildingHackensack 1-2 First and Whipple St. near parkTHURSDAYS (2nd, 4th) - July 14, 28; Aug. 11, 25; Sep. 8, 22; Oct. 13, 27; Nov. 10 Closed Thanksgiving; Dec. 8, 22Backus 9:30-11 Backus SchoolLeader 12:45-1:45 Amoco Parking LotSATURDAYS (2nd, 4th) - July 9, 23; Aug. 13, 27; Sep. 10, 24; Oct. 8, 22; Nov. 12, 26; Dec. 10 (closed Christmas Eve)Garrison 10-11:30 VFW parking lotBay Lake 12:15-1:15 “The garage” at RuttgersNisswa 2:15-3:45 Elementary School parking lotAny bold face print denotes a change in time, location or place. there are sometimes changes in the routing and scheduling. There is no service on * holidays (e.g., Thanksgiving, Christmas observed).Branch Library HoursCass Lake - 335-8865 - Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 1-5 p.m.; closed MondayLongville - 363-2710 - Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m-2 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 1-5 p.m.; closed MondayWalker - 547-1019 - Tuesday and Wednesday, 10-6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 A.M.-7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Monday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kitchigami Bookmobile Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Thanksgiving Bold Face Christmas Commerce Motor Vehicle Highway Libraries July Holiday Garage Bookmobile Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Eugene 'Gene' Alderson Walker Animal Hospital transitions to new ownership Hubbard County Sheriff's Report Walker Hotel is new Chamber member He went fishing in Hack — and never left Latest e-Edition June 22, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
