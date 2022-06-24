Kitchigami Bookmobile

July-December, 2022

WEEK ONE

TUESDAYS (1st, 3rd) - July 5, 19; Aug. 2, 16; Sep. 6, 20; Oct. 4, 18; Nov. 1, 15; Dec. 6, 20

Menahga    9:30-11:30    Near Bakery on Murray Street

Sebeka    12:30-1:30    Senior Citizens’ Building

Nimrod    2-3    Senior Citizen’s Center

THURSDAYS (1st, 3rd) - July 7, 21; Aug. 4, 18; Sep. 1, 15; Oct. 6, 20; Nov. 3, 17; Dec. 1, 15

Nevis    10:15-11:15    Near Muskie Park

Becida    1-2    Becida Bar and Grill

Laporte    2:45-3:15    Main Street

WEEK TWO

TUESDAYS (2nd, 4th) - July 12, 26; Aug. 9, 23; Sep. 13, 27; Oct. 11, 25; Nov. 8, 22; Dec. 13, 27

Remer    9-11:30    City Library Building

Hackensack 1-2    First and Whipple St. near park

THURSDAYS (2nd, 4th) - July 14, 28; Aug. 11, 25; Sep. 8, 22; Oct. 13, 27; Nov. 10 Closed Thanksgiving; Dec. 8, 22

Backus    9:30-11    Backus School

Leader    12:45-1:45    Amoco Parking Lot

SATURDAYS (2nd, 4th) -  July 9, 23; Aug. 13, 27; Sep. 10, 24; Oct. 8, 22; Nov. 12, 26; Dec. 10 (closed Christmas Eve)

Garrison    10-11:30    VFW parking lot

Bay Lake    12:15-1:15    “The garage” at Ruttgers

Nisswa    2:15-3:45    Elementary School parking lot

Any bold face print denotes a change in time, location or place. there are sometimes changes in the routing and scheduling. There is no service on * holidays (e.g., Thanksgiving, Christmas observed).

Branch Library Hours

Cass Lake -  335-8865 - Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 1-5 p.m.;  closed Monday

Longville -  363-2710 - Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m-2 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 1-5 p.m.; closed Monday

Walker -  547-1019 - Tuesday and Wednesday, 10-6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 A.M.-7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments