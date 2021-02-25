Services for the Kitchigami Mobile Library will be resume Tuesday.
The Spring 2021 schedules (March-June) are available on the mobile library, at your local public library, or on the website www.krls.org
Due to Minnesota Executive Order, masks must be worn while inside of the KRLS Bookmobile. Also, one household will be allowed in the Bookmobile at a time.
