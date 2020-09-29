Kitchigami Regional Library System is conducting an online survey to gather community feedback on library services within the five county regional system including Beltrami, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, and Wadena counties.

With your participation in this short survey, the library staff hopes to gain valuable feedback about services now and in the future.

To take this survey, visit www.krls.org and follow the link on the homepage. (Direct link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NVXQ37K)

