Join Lalo and his friends May 13 at 10 a.m. as they handle unpredictable food erupting out of Lalo’s Lunchbox! In the interactive livestream presentation children get to vote on what happens in the show by casting their votes through Facebook chat. This family-friendly show has sketch comedy and songs that teach about healthy foods and the importance of being kind. Stick around after the show for a live Q&A with the actors! No need to register for the program! Join via your local library’s Facebook page or the KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page @KRLSLegacy at 10 a.m. May 13. This free virtual program is made possible thanks to funding from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Kitchigami Regional Library virtual program
Gail Deboer
