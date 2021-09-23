Dan Falk of the Knights of Columbus hands the check to Faith in Action for Cass County Executive Director Theresa Eclov.
Sacred Heart/St. Agnes Knights of Columbus held a pancake breakfast at the Sacred Heart Church in Hackensack Aug. 29 to raise funds to support local service organizations. The event raised $400 for Faith in Action for Cass County. Dan Falk of the Knights of Columbus hands the check to Faith in Action for Cass County Executive Director Theresa Eclov.

