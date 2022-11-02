The Knights of Columbus Council 13144 of Sacred Heart and St. Agnes Churches in Hackensack and Walker held a pancake breakfast Oct. 23 at the Sacred Heart Church in Hackensack to raise funds to support Faith in Action for Cass County.
Council 13144 supports a scholarship program and other internal church and Diocese programs. They also support several community service organizations including Walker Area Pregnancy Center, ARCC, Walker Food Shelf, Faith in Action, St. Vincent DePaul and Hackensack Food Shelf. This pancake breakfast raised $525 for Faith in Action for Cass County. Most fundraising activities include members from both churches.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Faith in Action has no income or age restrictions and no fees. Faith in Action volunteers are glad to fill in the gaps in services lacking in our area.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.