Lake Shore Mayor Krista Knudsen received the Republican endorsement for Minnesota House District 5A April 2, earning support from local Republicans for the newly-drawn seat that includes portions of Cass, Wadena, Hubbard and Becker counties.
“It’s an honor to earn the support of my Republican friends, and to be the endorsed Republican candidate for District 05A,” Knudsen said. “As your next State Representative, I will work to cut your taxes, protect your freedoms and liberties from government overreach, and work to help our businesses who have been harmed so badly from the mandates and shutdowns of the past couple years.”
Knudsen got the nod over Cass County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Mike Paulus.
“This was a game I’d never played before, and I had to learn the rules as I went. I didn’t have experienced political advisors in my corner. In hindsight, I realize some missteps I made along the way. Although I wish the outcome had been different, my passion for helping businesses in our region resonated with a lot of people. To my supporters, I say thank you for your belief and love, and trust me that I will work every day to continue improving our state despite not serving as your Representative.
“Many people have asked me if I plan to run again, and I see that as a real possibility.”
Knudsen and her husband are the owners of Cowboy’s Restaurant. She also served on the Lake Shore City Council before being elected Mayor in 2020.
