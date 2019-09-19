The Kokoro Center for Music and the Performing Arts is up and running at Union Church UCC in Hackensack.
Lessons are underway, a community open mic is scheduled for the second Thursday of each month, and the annual December Peace Concert will now be a part of Kokoro’s programming.
Fall quarter starts Monday. Registration for music lessons opened Sept. 16. Lessons available at the new non-profit include woodwinds, brass, piano, acoustic and electric guitar, ukulele, melodica, electric bass, music theory, poetry, songwriting, live sound and home recording.
For more info about music lessons, please email Kiki at kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com
The first Express Yourself! open mic starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 with sign up at 6:30. This community open mic happens on the second Thursday of each month. Participants can sign up for their choice of a 5, 10 or 15 minute time slot.
Singing and playing music, spoken word, poetry, monologues and prose are welcome. The evening is open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Ryan Pels is this month’s emcee. Refreshments will be available.
The newly-elected Board of Directors has been meeting at the music school to plan community events and conduct business. Officers are Joni Kumpala, chairperson; Linnea Dietrich, vice chair; and Theresa Eclov, treasurer. Kiki Carter Webb is the executive director.
Dietrich also directs Kokoro’s “Share Your Story” project, a Legacy project that serves as a fundraiser for Kokoro.
“One of the things I am very excited about with Kokoro is the special project we are calling ‘Share Your Story,’ ” said Dietrich. “We will be interviewing people who wish to tell their story, leaving a legacy of sorts, with advice and reflections, whatever is important to them to have recorded, for their family and friends. After the guided session using prompts mutually agreed upon, we will edit what the person has said and provide the purchaser with a beautifully packaged DVD. We see this as a heartfelt gift potentially from adult children to their parents and/or grandparents honoring their life and who they are. This to me is a ‘soul project’ which will also be lots of fun for everyone as we pass down the knowledge of one generation to the next.”
