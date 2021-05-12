The Kokoro Center for Music and the Performing Arts in Hackensack hosts a Zoom poetry reading Saturday from 7-8 p.m.
Sue Ready of Hackensack and Evan J from Sioux Lookout, Ontario, are the featured poets. Both Ready and J will be sharing poetry and discussing their work with the audience in a Q&A format. The evening will also include Kokoro poetry group members Greg Webb, Stephen Erickson, Sara Chaffee-Bates and Sabbastian Wilson-Webb. Grace Steward will be the emcee.
Ready is a freelance writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is president of the Northwoods Arts Council and a chair for the annual Northwoods Art and Book Festival. Sue blogs at sockfairies.blogspot.com, posting recipes, up north musings, travel adventures and photography.
J is proud to be a member of the Kokoro group of poets, even while residing 250 miles north in Sioux Lookout. He teaches 3D printing to adults in remote communities, and his first book of poetry “Ripping Down Half the Trees,” will be published in June with McGill-Queen’s University Press. His website is at EvanJ.ca
If you would like to be in the Zoom audience for the poetry reading, you will need a Zoom link to attend. You can email kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com. A Zoom invitation link will be sent to you. The poetry event is free. Donations are cheerfully accepted.
