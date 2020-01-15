Express Yourself Open Mic and Coffeehouse kicks back into gear Feb. 9. The popular open mic was previously on a weeknight but has been moved to Sunday afternoon for the convenience of concert-goers.
Open mic is held at 401 Lake Avenue E in Hackensack on the lower level. Parking is in the rear. Specialty coffee drinks and treats are available.
“We’ve been having a lot of fun at the open mics!” says Kokoro Director Kiki Carter. “There were some folks who wanted to come but don’t like to drive after dark. We moved the open mic to Sunday afternoons from 2-4 p.m. during the winter months, so people can drive home during daylight hours.”
The open mic starts at 2 p.m. with signup for performers at 1:30. You can also secure a performance spot by emailing Greg Webb at kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com
February’s theme is The Many Faces of Love. Poems, songs, readings, monologues and short scenes should relate to love.
“Your contribution could be about love of a person or place. Love of an idea. Love of nature. You could sing a song about your love of chocolate, if you want! The only requirement is that it be about love in some form,” said Carter.
Ryan Pels will emcee the Feb. 9 open mic. “Ryan is a great emcee. He has a way of engaging everyone as if they are his friend and neighbor. He takes great joy in supporting other performers,” says Kokoro volunteer Greg Webb.
Kokoro Center for Music the Performing Arts is nonprofit, working to celebrate and enrich the performing arts scene in the Minnesota northwoods. A free-will offering for the open mic is taken at the door.
