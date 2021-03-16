Katie Kordiak is the Community Resource Connections’ newest MNSure Navigator and Service Access specialis, a position she began Jan. 25.
Kordiak will be working two days each week from the BI-CAP office in Walker, replacing Rain Fasking who has moved over to the Income Maintenance Unit with Cass County Human Services. When offices open to the public, Kordiak will also work three days out of the Bemidji Community Services Center building, replacing Sarah Bendorf who has moved to Florida with her husband and daughter.
Kordiak is currently participating in the certification process for MNSure enrollment, and eventually she will field calls for service information, program enrollment and MNSure enrollment.
Kordiak obtained her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bemidji State University. Her previous employment experience includes education, health care and vocational rehabilitation.
She has four children and has been married for 18 years. Most of her life has been spent in various parts of northern Minnesota but she did live in Faribault for several years before making the move back “home.”
Kordiak enjoys spending time outside in the summer and staying inside as much as possible in the winter. Her past times include camping, reading, upcycling thrifted items, and spending time with family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.