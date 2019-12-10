LINO LAKES — Enbridge and representatives from four pipeline trade and labor unions held a ceremonial signing of a project labor agreement Dec. 4, guaranteeing the Line 3 Replacement Project will be built in Minnesota solely by union labor.
The Line 3 Replacement project will support approximately 8,600 jobs during construction, and over 4,000 of those will be construction jobs filled primarily by trained local union workers building at the highest industry standards.
The United Association of Plumber and Pipefitters, the International Union of Operating Engineers, the Teamsters International, and the Laborers International Union of North America signed the agreement with Enbridge and two of the project’s construction contractors: Precision Pipeline and the Michels Corporation.
“Today is another important illustration of Enbridge’s commitment to building the Line 3 Replacement Project to the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. Building a safe pipeline requires a well-trained and highly skilled workforce, and that is why we are committing to use union labor to build this $2.6 billion project,” said Barry Simonson, director of the Line 3 Project. “We know that the Laborers Union, the Operating Engineers, the Teamsters and the United Associations’ Local 798 will ensure that quality, safety and environmental standards are met every step of the way.”
After four years of regulatory and permitting review, the replacement of Enbridge’s Line 3 is the most studied pipeline project in Minnesota history. It is a $2.6 billion private investment in the state’s critical energy infrastructure.
Replacing the existing Line 3 with the newest and most advanced pipeline technology will help protect Minnesota’s environment for generations to come. The 350-mile segment in Minnesota and North Dakota is now the only portion of the line that has not been replaced with brand new pipe achieving the latest safety standards.
Enbridge has been operating in Minnesota for more than 70 years, Enbridge’s commitment to safety and community makes iy an industry leader. Enbridge safely transports the energy needed to fuel our lives. For more about Enbridge in Minnesota, please visit www.Enbridge.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.