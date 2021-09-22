The Lady Wolves won both of their matches last week, and Saturday hosted the Wolfpack Invitational where they took first place in the Gold Division.
WHA opened the nine-team tourney by beating Kaleidoscope 25-8 and 25-11 and followed that by sweeping Blackduck 25-17 and 25-11. They fell to Staples-Motley 23-25, 25-23 and 7-15, but bounced back to beat Sebeka 25-18 and 25-19 in pool play.
In the semifinals of the Gold Division, WHA beat Warroad 25-16 and 25-14. In the championship, the Wolves met the Cardinals and got some revenge with a 25-21 and 25-20 win.
The Wolves only served at 88 percent but did have six aces, 30 assists and 30 kills.
Katie Sagen led with 13 kills, Ally Sea had eight, Kali Oelschlager five and Alexa Johannsen three.
Those perfect on serve were Kara Oberfell (14-14) and Abi Strandlie (4-4), with Sea, Sagen and Mackenzie Raddatz only having one miss. Sea led with four aces, while Sagen and Strandlie each had one. Strandlie finished with 28 assists.
Sagen also led with 10 digs, Strandlie had nine, with Oberfell, Sea and Devries with eight each.
Against Warroad, the Wolves served at 90 percent with nine aces compared to only one ace for the Bears. WHA also had 25 kills and 10 less errors than Warroad.
Sagen led with eight kills, Oelschlager had six, Sea four, Johannsen three and Oberfell two.
Oberfell (12-12), Strandlie (5-5) and Gwendolyn Devries (4-4) were perfect on serve while Sea (10-11) and Sagen (9-10) only missed one. Oberfell had three aces, with Devries, Sagen and Sea with two each. Strandlie led with 23 assists.
On defense, Sea had 12 digs and Sagen 11.
WHA started the morning off dominating Kaleidoscope by recording 14 aces while serving at 88 percent.
Those perfect on serve were Strandlie (8-8) and Oelschlager (5-5), while Oberfell (11-12) and Sea (8-9) only missed one. Sagen had seven aces, Oberfell three and Oelschlager two. Strandlie led with 16 assists.
Leading in attacks was Sagen with seven kills, Oelschlager and Sea had four each, and Johannsen and Ava Welk both with three..
On defense, Sea led with five digs.
Against Blackduck, WHA had eight aces but only served at 84 percent. Those perfect on serve were Sagen (14-14) with three aces and Oberfell (6-6) with one ace. Sea led with four aces.
Sagen had a team-high 10 kills, followed by Oelschlager with nine, Sea had six and Johannsen two.
Strandlie finished with 24 assists, while on defense Oelschlager and Sea both had nine digs, Sagen six, and both Oberfell and Strandlie four.
Against Staples-Motley, WHA served at 91 percent, had 73 digs and had 33 kills.
Those perfect on serve were Oberfell, Sea and Strandlie (10-10), while Raddatz missed only one (10-11). Oberfell, Sea and Sagen each had one ace, and Strandlie led with 28 assists.
Sagen led the way with 14 kills, Oelschlager had eight, Sea six, with Johannsen and Welk both having two.
Leading the way in digs was Sagen with 16, Oberfell had 15, Sea 11 and Raddatz nine. Oelschlager had one solo block and assisted on another.
In their match with Sebeka, WHA had 26 kills, 25 assists and three aces as they served at 90 percent.
Oelschlager and Sagen each had eight kills to lead the way. Sea finished with four, Johannsen had three and Welk two.
Strandlie (10-10), Johannsen (7-7) and Sagen (6-6) were perfect on serve with Johannsen having two aces and Sagen one. Strandlie also led with 21 assists.
Sea led with 15 digs, while Sagen had seven and Strandlie six.
This week the Wolves are at Cass Lake-Bena and Southwest Minnesota Christian for a two-day tourney. Next week they host both Verndale and Northome-Kelliher.
Wolves go to 5-0
WHA improved to 5-0 and have not lost a set, taking out host Blackduck 25-17, 25-15 and 25-7 Thursday night.
The Wolves finished with a season-high 17 aces despite only serving at 86 percent. They also had a 1.97 serve-receive ratio and put away 40 kills.
Strandlie (6-6) and Oelschlager (4-4) were perfect on serve, with Sea and Devries (both 17-19) each having six aces, Sagen (11-13) with three aces and Aubrey Morrison (6-8) with two aces.
Sagen led with 13 kills, Sea had nine, Oelschlager eight, Johannsen eight and Avery Morrison with three.
On defense, Aubrey Morrison led with 10 digs, Sagen and Strandlie had nine, and Sea four. Strandlie also had 27 assists.
WHA sweeps Bagley
The Wolves barely broke a sweat as they swept visiting Bagley 25-11, 25-10 and 25-11 Sept. 13.
In addition to serving at 92 percent with 12 aces, WHA had 39 kills and 37 assists.
Sagen led with 14 kills, Oelschlager nine, Avery Morrison five, Sea four, Johannsen two and four others with one.
Oelschlager (16-16), Aubrey Morrison (12-12) and Avery Morrison (3-3) were perfect on serve, with Strandlie (9-10), Devries and Sagen (8-9), and Johannsen (6-7) only missing on one serve. Devries had three aces, Aubrey Morrison, Strandlie and Johannsen with two aces, while Sea, Sagen and Welk each had one.
Both Aubrey Morrison and Sea led with 12 digs, with Strandlie and Devries each having four digs. Strandlie led with 31 assists.
