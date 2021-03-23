The Lady Wolves didn’t start their home playoff game with rival Nevis the way they wanted, falling behind by eight points in the first couple of minutes.
Behind a flurry of three-pointers and lay ups, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley responded with a 24-4 run and never trailed after that on their way to a 59-43 win in the opening round of the Section 5A playoffs.
WHA had three starters finish in double figures with Kali Oelschlager leading all scorers with 19 points and eight rebounds. She sparked the first-half rally by dropping in three three-pointers as WHA took a 31-19 lead.
Aubrey Morrison finished with 17 points and four assists, and Emma Deegan scored 14, including two threes in the first half, and added seven boards and four steals.
Sea also had a nice game with six assists and four points, and Johannsen had seven boards and three points.
The game came down to WHA forcing Nevis into 18 turnovers, but it was their perimeter defense that really stood out. The Wolves allowed only three baskets from outside the arc, and two of those came early in the first half when Nevis’ Kayli Bessler got open and dropped both of them. She only scored one two-point basket in the second half.
Ava Isaacson led Nevis with 12 points, scoring 11 of those points in the second half. Addison Lindow scored nine points, with both Bessler and Makenna Frazier each scoring eight.
WHA started the second half much like they finished the first, extending their lead to 14 points. The lead stayed right around 13 points when Nevis went on a 7-0 run.
But just as quickly, WHA took over. Oelschlager scored a basket inside and followed that by sinking all three free throws when she was fouled on a three-point attempt. Morrison sank a three off Sea’s in bounds pass, with Morrison returning the favor off a steal and feed to Sea for an easy lay up and a 52-41 lead with under four minutes to play.
Deegan scored the final two points of the game when she knocked down two foul shots with 27 seconds left. Coach Lien took her out after she made the second so she could get a worthy ovation.
Two nights later the Wolves met top seed Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and fell 80-29. No stats were available on this game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.