Lake Country Power, along with Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, announces the fifth annual #WhoPowersYou Contest celebrating local heroes.
It’s a chance for Lake Country Power members and employees to nominate someone making a difference in the community and an opportunity to celebrate the power of human connections.
In addition to being locally and nationally recognized, nominees can win up to $5,000 for the cause they champion.
To nominate a local hero, co-op members and employees can go online to whopowersyou.com and submit their nominee’s name, photo and a brief description of how they make a difference locally. Nominations opened Sept. 8 and must be submitted electronically by midnight on Oct. 9.
An independent panel of judges will select winning entries based upon the positive community impact and creativity of the entry. The winners will be announced in October.
Prize money totaling $9,000 will be awarded as follows:
Grand: $5,000
Second: $2,000
Third: $1,500
Honorable mention: $500
Lake Country Power and Touchstone Energy Cooperatives launched the #WhoPowersYou Contest in 2016 to celebrate people making a powerful impact in their community. Only members of Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, including those in Lake Country Power, are eligible to participate. This is a nationwide contest.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron
Touchstone Energy Cooperatives (www.touchstoneenergy.com) is a national network of more than 700 electric cooperatives dedicated to serving their members and communities with integrity, accountability, innovation and commitment to community. Touchstone Energy co-ops collectively deliver power and energy solutions to more than 30 million members every day.
