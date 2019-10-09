GRAND RAPIDS — In the true spirit of grassroots movements, Lake Country Power will once again recognize a non-profit organization that has made outstanding contributions to the local community through a special effort of volunteers and unique efforts.
Lake Country Power is seeking applications for the Touchstone Energy Community Award. Any non-profit organization that has helped make northern Minnesota a better place to live and work through its community service is eligible for the $500 cash award.
Community members may nominate an organization by completing an application form, available at Lake Country Power or online at www.lakecountrypower.coop. Questions may be directed to Tami Zaun at 1-800-421-9959. The application will require a description of the community service project, program or event and the positive impact it brought to the community. Applications should be returned no later than 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 to Tami Zaun at 26039 Bear Ridge Drive, Cohasset, MN 55721.
The award recipient will contend for the statewide Touchstone Energy Community Award, which has a cash prize of $1,000. The statewide award winner will be recognized at the Minnesota Rural Electric Association annual meeting in early 2020.
The Minnesota Touchstone Energy cooperatives, including Lake Country Power, are part of a national alliance of more than 750 unified local electric cooperatives across 46 states that adhere to the values of integrity, accountability, innovation and commitment to community.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Grand Rapids, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
