The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Lake Life Management and owner Tristan Ehlenfeldt. Lake Life Management is a full service property management company offering dock and lift services, property maintenance, vacation rentals, lawn care and snow removal. Visit their website for details at lakelifemanagement.com.
