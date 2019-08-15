The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Lake Life Management and owner Tristan Ehlenfeldt.
Photo submitted

The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Lake Life Management and owner Tristan Ehlenfeldt. Lake Life Management is a full service property management company offering dock and lift services, property maintenance, vacation rentals, lawn care and snow removal. Visit their website for details at lakelifemanagement.com.

