LAKE SHORE — Krista Knudsen, the mayor of Lake Shore and a local restaurant owner, announced that she will run for Minnesota House District 5A, a new open seat that includes portions of Cass, Wadena, Hubbard and Becker counties.
Knudsen was elected mayor in 2020, previously serving on the Lake Shore City Council.
“I’ve been a problem solver my whole life. When the restaurant I was working at was facing closure, we decided to buy it, turn it around, and keep it going. When I didn’t see representation on our city council for moms and small businesses, I stepped up to run myself. As mayor, we’ve worked to preserve Lake Shore as a wonderful place for people to live and I want to continue that work as the next State Representative for this year. I want to thank Rep. Poston, who represented this area with integrity and strong conservative values for the last six years. I know I’m ready to go down there and advocate for our Constitution, protecting the unborn, medical freedom, tax relief, gun rights, and more.”
Knudsen is endorsed by Rep. John Poston, R-Lake Shore, who announced his retirement from the Legislature earlier this week.
“Krista is a strong conservative and I can’t think of anyone better to represent this district,” Poston said. “Krista brings great experience as a business owner, an educator, and community leader who will fight for us down in Saint Paul and be an excited new voice for our area.”
Knudsen and her husband have been married for 15 years, and have four children. She and her husband are the owners of Cowboy’s Restaurant. She recently received her substitute teaching license, giving her the opportunity to work as an educator in the area.
